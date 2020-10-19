Warrant ends with drug bust

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department Street Crimes Unit executed a warrant on October 15 at a Hudson Drive residence.
Through an investigation, it was discovered that criminal violations, including narcotics possession, were occurring at the residence. Two arrests were made as a result of the search warrant, 32-year-old Christopher Guernsey was arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 38-year-old Carmel Ceravolo was arrested on two counts of tampering with evidence and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.