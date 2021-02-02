Walton County man sentenced to 40 years in prison for possessing child porn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Walton County man arrested and charged for possessing child pornography was sentenced Tuesday.

Dean Alan Miller, Jr., was sentenced to 40 years in prison for 19 counts of possessing photos which include sexual conduct by a child.

He was also ordered to pay fines, court costs and restitution, have no contact with minors and to register as as ex offender.

In December of 2019, the Walton County Sheriff’s Special Victims Unit conducted a search warrant at Miller’s home in DeFuniak Springs after receiving numerous cyber tips. Photos of minors ranging from 2 to 8 years old engaging in sexual acts were found on his computer.

