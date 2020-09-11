Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Walton County man charged with possession of heroin and meth

Crime News Release
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Walton County man is charged with possession of heroin and meth follwing a traffic stop.

A Holmes County Sheriff’s deputy conducted the stop on Thursday in the area of Highway 81 and Vortex Springs in Ponce de Leon. A search resulted in the discovery of a set of digital scales which deputies were able to ascertain blonged to the passenger, Adrian Flowers of DeFuniak Springs.

Deputies thene conducted a search of Flower’s person, locating a baggie containing meth and another which contained heroin.

Flowers is being charged with possession of heroin, possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

