Vernon man charged in ATV theft

HOLMES COUNTY – A Vernon man is charged with the July 29 theft of a 4-wheeler from a Paladin Road residence.

27-year-old Corey L. Wilson turned himself in Monday, August 10, after an investigation by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office identified him as the suspect in the case.

The 4-wheeler was recovered in Slocomb, Alabama and returned to the owner, thanks in part to tips from an alert citizen and the victim in the case, both who noticed an ad for the ATV on a social media page. Sheriff John Tate would like to thank the public for their assistance in this investigation.

Wilson is charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and grand theft.