Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Verbal altercation leads to double drug arrest

Crime News Release

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people have been arrested on multiple charges after a verbal altercation broke out between a couple in Bonifay.

On September 5, deputies responded to a call made at McKnight Lane in Bonifay where Michael Jones, 49, and Barbara Williams, 54, were having a verbal argument.

According to deputies, both individuals appeared to be under the influence of a substance and Jones was determined to be a convicted felon.

After entering the home, deputies noticed a bag of methamphetamine in plain view, a glass bowl containing a burnt white substance inside, and a rifle, deputies said.

Jones was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, deputies said.

While arresting Williams, deputies discovered she was holding a pipe used for smoking methamphetamine. She has been charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, deputies said.

  • Michael Jones
  • Ann Williams

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Tracking the Tropics: 6 disturbances being monitored, one could impact Florida

Ms. Calloway's Third Grade Class

Game day tailgating & food ideas with News 13 This Morning

Game day tailgating & food tips with News 13 This Morning

Telehealth services now offered at Vernon Middle School for students and staff

Crews to finish "23rd Street Flyover" by the morning

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the