Verbal altercation leads to double drug arrest

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people have been arrested on multiple charges after a verbal altercation broke out between a couple in Bonifay.

On September 5, deputies responded to a call made at McKnight Lane in Bonifay where Michael Jones, 49, and Barbara Williams, 54, were having a verbal argument.

According to deputies, both individuals appeared to be under the influence of a substance and Jones was determined to be a convicted felon.

After entering the home, deputies noticed a bag of methamphetamine in plain view, a glass bowl containing a burnt white substance inside, and a rifle, deputies said.

Jones was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, deputies said.

While arresting Williams, deputies discovered she was holding a pipe used for smoking methamphetamine. She has been charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, deputies said.