Verbal altercation leads to arrest

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a verbal disturbance on Tuesday morning in the area of Express Road. It was reported the victim had gotten into a verbal altercation with 30-year-old Trevor Phillmon because she would not get into the vehicle with him.

While attempting to speak with the 9-1-1 operator, the phone call switched over to Bluetooth mode inside the vehicle where Phillmon ended the call. The victim was then tackled to the ground by Phillmon and choked. Multiple witnesses provided accounts of the incident which were consistent with the statement given by the victim. During the incident, Phillmon had also taken the victim’s phone.

Later in the evening, around 7 p.m., deputies were called to an area where Phillmon was believed to have just been seen. Contact was made and Phillmon was apprehended without incident. Phillmon was currently on bond from another domestic violence incident involving the same victim. Phillmon was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance on his charges.