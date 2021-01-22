Vehicle burglaries lead to three arrests

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — On Wednesday, January 13 the Panama City Beach Police Department began investigating numerous vehicle burglaries in the Bahama Beach residential area.

Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that over 20 vehicles had been burglarized. Numerous items were stolen, including a firearm. Video surveillance in the neighborhood revealed two people wandering the street, checking for unlocked vehicles.

After canvassing the neighborhood, collecting video, and speaking to witnesses, investigators werre able to identify two people of interest, 17-year-old Hunter Ferris and 15-year-old Tyler Brogniez.

Both juveniles were located and interviewed. Both made incriminating statements as to their involvement in these crimes, were arrested, and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice. After these interviews investigators identified another male, 17-year-old Jacob Bush who purchased the stolen firearm and re-sold it shortly afterward. Bush was charged with dealing in stolen property and was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

This investigation is ongoing.