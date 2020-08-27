Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Undercover investigation leads to arrest of Mississippi man

Crime News Release
Gabriel Luna Jr

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An undercover investigation into child exploitation has led to the arrest of a Mississippi man.

Gabriel Luna Jr., of Tylertown, MS initiated contact with who he believed to be a juvenile in a children’s chat room. Luna initially lied about his age to try and develop a relationship with the undercover officer stating he was 14 years old.

Luna was arrested by the Walthall County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi. His charges include soliciting a minor for unlawful sexual conduct, sending harmful material to a minor, and using a two way communication device to facilitate a felony.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit would like to remind parents to continue to monitor their children’s activity online. They say it is critical in preventing the victimization of our youth.

