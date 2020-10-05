Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Two juveniles arrested in Sunny Hills shooting

Crime News Release

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two 16-year-old boys are in custody after a shooting in the Sunny Hills community.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call Thursday afternoon about a man who had just been shot.

Deputies say once they arrived on scene, they found Tyler Bell, 18, of Panama City covered in blood and holding the back of his head.

After an interview, deputies say they were able to determine all involved planned to meet in Sunny Hills for a drug deal, but once Bell got out of his car he was shot by Wesley Ehrie, 16, of Chipley.

According to investigators, they also learned that Andrew Terry, 16, also of Chipley, was an accomplice in the scheme.

Both have been booked into the Washington County Jail.

Ehrie is charged with burglary and attempted murder.

Terry is charged with burglary and conspiracy to commit attempted murder.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

4 p.m. Tropical Storm Delta update

News 13 This Morning covers final day to register to vote

Panama City members gather to form a Life Chain in support of human life

President Trump expected to spend Sunday night at Walter Reed

Panama City Marina

Trump set to surprise people outside Walter Reed

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the