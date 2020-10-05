Two juveniles arrested in Sunny Hills shooting

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two 16-year-old boys are in custody after a shooting in the Sunny Hills community.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call Thursday afternoon about a man who had just been shot.

Deputies say once they arrived on scene, they found Tyler Bell, 18, of Panama City covered in blood and holding the back of his head.

After an interview, deputies say they were able to determine all involved planned to meet in Sunny Hills for a drug deal, but once Bell got out of his car he was shot by Wesley Ehrie, 16, of Chipley.

According to investigators, they also learned that Andrew Terry, 16, also of Chipley, was an accomplice in the scheme.

Both have been booked into the Washington County Jail.

Ehrie is charged with burglary and attempted murder.

Terry is charged with burglary and conspiracy to commit attempted murder.