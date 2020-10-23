Two charged with distribution of meth

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A joint effort between the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington County Drug Task Force resulted in two arrests for the distribution of methamphetamine.

During the operation, it was determined that 32-year-old Matthew Harris and 29-year-old Ashley Young made a transaction in which they sold approximately a half ounce of meth.

A subsequent traffic stop was conducted on the subjects in the area of Highway 90 and Highway 79, during which deputies searched the vehicle and located two additional baggies of meth totaling approximately 7 grams, packaged for sale, as well as a cutting agent and marijuana.

Matthew Clayton Harris

Ashley Nicole Young

Harris is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, delivering/distributing methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana.

Young is charged with delivering/distributing methamphetamine.