Two charged in meth trafficking bust

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bonifay man and a Ponce de Leon woman are each charged with trafficking methamphetamine after a deputy investigates a suspicious vehicle near Highway 181 in Westville.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle parked in the middle of Lake Street around 11 p.m. on Thursday. The deputy made contact with the occupants, 33-year-old Jonathan Shelton and 31-year-old Courtney Hatfill. A license check through dispatch revealed neither had a valid driver’s license.

Jonathan Shelton

Courtney Hatfill

During the interaction, K-9 Lasso alerted to the presence of narcotics, resulting in a search of the vehicle during which deputies located six bags of methamphetamine totaling more than 15 grams, syringes, a glass smoking pipe, and marijuana.

Shelton was also found to be in possession of a handcuff key.

Both subjects were arrested and charged with trafficking meth, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. Shelton is additionally charged with obstructing law enforcement (possession of concealed handcuff key).