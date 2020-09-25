Two arrested in Bonifay stolen property case

On September 24, 2020 the Bonifay Police Department executed a search warrant at 802-A Highway 90 West related to a recent burglary and theft from a local business.

Located at the residence was Sampson Riley Reid, a white male, 22 years-of-age of Bonifay. Reid was placed under arrest on existing misdemeanor warrants and a search of the residence and curtilage resulted in the recovery of stolen property valued at several thousand dollars.

Sampson Riley Reid

Brandon Lee Charles Thomas

In addition to the existing misdemeanor warrants, Reid has been charged with dealing in stolen property and felon in possession of ammunition. Both of which, are felony offenses.

Another subject arrested in connection with the burglary and subsequent theft was Brandon Lee Charles Thomas, a white male, 27 years-of-age of Caryville. Thomas was arrested on September 23rd and has been charged with burglary, grand theft and violation of state probation. Both subjects have been booked into the Holmes County Jail to await their court appearance.

According to the Florida Department of Corrections public website: Reid had been released on May 1, 2020 after having served 14 months in prison for five (5) burglary offenses and three (3) grand theft offenses from cases originating in 2014. Also, Thomas was sentenced to three (years) of community control supervision in April 2020 for an offense of felony battery.

Anyone with information concerning this case or other criminal activity is asked to call the Bonifay Police Department at 850-547-3661 or their nearest law enforcement agency. You can also report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 850-547-TIPS.