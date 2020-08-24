Two arrested for armed robbery

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Saturday, officers with the Sneads Police Department responded to a residence located on River Road in reference to an armed robbery.

Upon arrival, the victim provided a statement of two white males identified as Thomas Pilgrim and Bryn Spivey, robbed him at gunpoint and stole the money he had on his person.

A BOLO was then put out for the suspects and their vehicle. A short time later the vehicle was stopped in Marianna, where both suspects were taken into custody on multiple charges.

The firearm used in the robbery was also located and seized for evidence.

Thomas Pilgrim and Bryn Spivey were arrested and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.

Arrested: Thomas Pilgrim W/M, 23yoa, Marianna FL

Charges: Robbery with a firearm, violation of probation

Arrested: Bryn Spivey W/M, 30yoa, Marianna FL

Charges: Principle to armed robbery, possession of a firearm by convicted felon