Traffic stop results in 10-year prison sentence on heroin and meth charges

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — Carlos Linares of Pompano Beach has been sentenced to serve 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine and over 100 grams of heroin. Lawrence Keefe, U.S. Attorney for the North District of Florida, announced the sentence, which was handed down on January 15, 2021.

“As this case clearly demonstrates, drug traffickers who haul their poison through this district

will be caught, prosecuted, and punished,” U.S. Attorney Keefe said. “Even a single vehicle can

carry a significant amount of deadly cargo. Federal, state, and local law enforcement will

continue working diligently to identify and intercept these shipments of dangerous drugs before

they reach our communities.”

Linares, 27, was stopped on July 30, 2020, by the Florida Highway Patrol while traveling east on

Interstate 10 in Santa Rosa County. During the traffic stop, a canine alerted to the presence of

narcotics inside Linares’ vehicle. When troopers looked inside the vehicle, they discovered over

3 kilograms (6.6 pounds) of heroin and 961 grams (2.1 pounds) of methamphetamine. In

addition, troopers seized four cellular telephones, a digital scale, and a GPS tracking device that

was hidden beneath the steering column. The investigation revealed that Linares was delivering

the drugs from Texas to central Florida, and it is believed that his handlers were using the hidden

GPS tracking device to track his movements and confirm the delivery of the drugs.

The sentencing resulted from a joint investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the

Drug Enforcement Administration, the Florida Highway Patrol, and the Santa Rosa County

Sheriff’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney J. Ryan Love.