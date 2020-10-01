Traffic stop leads to chase

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Graceville man has been arrested following a vehicle pursuit that led to a foot chase in Washington County.

On Tuesday afternoon, Washington County Sheriff Office Deputy observed a white Toyota Tacoma near Orange Hill Road and Clayton Road changing lanes and traveling at a high rate of speed. The deputy attempted a traffic stop when the driver of the vehicle turned into an abandoned residence and exited through the rear of the property onto Farrell Nelson Road. The driver later vacated the vehicle and continued on foot. Minutes later 42-year-old Wendel Seaman of Graceville was taken into custody.

Seaman is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude and driving while license is suspended or revoked and has been booked into the Washington County Jail.