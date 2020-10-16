Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Traffic stop ends in high-speed chase

Crime News Release
PANAMA CITY BEACH (WMBB) — A Tennessee man is being charged with grand theft auto and fleeing and eluding after leading Panama City Beach Police on a high-speed chase.

Officers were alerted by a license plate reader that the vehicle driven by 45-year-old Terry Hackett was stolen out of Tennessee. Officers attempted a traffic stop, at which time Hackett fled, leading officers on a short pursuit. During an on-scene interview, Hackett made incriminating statements about his involvement with the stolen vehicle.

A female passenger was identified as Heather Gebicki was charged with unrelated drug charges.

Both Hackett and Gebicki were transported to the Bay County Jail to await his first appearance.

