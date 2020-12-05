Traffic shooting leads to double arrest

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two men are behind bars after they opened fire in the middle of the intersection of State Road 79 and Highway 20.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, two people were shot at while trying to assist a car that was pulled over in the middle of the intersection.

A, 21-year-old man, traveling Eastbound on State Rd. 20 came to an abrupt stop when he realized a 2003 Jeep Cherokee was parked in the middle of the intersection.

The driver of the Jeep Cherokee, a 38-year-old man, Duane Lee Storey began firing rounds at the 28 ft. box truck. A Chipley resident traveling North on State Rd. 79 observed the vehicle parked in the middle of the intersection.

The driver turned around thinking the vehicle was broken down. As he approached the intersection the suspect started shooting at him also. Both victims immediately started backing out of the line of fire.







The suspect Storey returned to his vehicle and traveled South on State Rd. 79 towards Bay County. Washington County Sheriff’s Office notified Bay County Sheriff’s Office of the incident and provided them with the suspects’ vehicle description.

An alert Bay County deputy located the suspects’ vehicle traveling on Back Beach Rd. in Panama City Beach. The suspect fled from the Bay County deputies.

A short time later, deputies apprehended the shooting suspect along with his passenger, 41-year-old, Cody Sean Brelsford at the Port of Panama City. Deputies also recovered hundreds of rounds of ammunition, several firearms and ballistic vests inside the suspects’ vehicle.

Washington County deputies and EMS arrive on scene to find the driver of the box truck has sustained a gunshot wound to the neck. He was transported to a Bay County hospital where he underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery. The driver of the other vehicle did not sustain any injuries. The suspect shot both vehicles multiple times disabling both vehicles.

Storey is being held in the Bay County Jail on charges of Flee/Elude Police- Fail to obey LEO order to stop, Aggravated Assault with deadly weapon and Trespassing-Property armed.

Brelsford is also being held at Bay County Jail on charges of possession of narcotics equipment and Trespassing- Property Armed.

Both suspects will face multiple felony charges in Washington County.

“This is a random act of violence,” states Sheriff Crews. The suspects did not know either victim of the shooting. According to statements provided to WCSO investigators, suspect Storey stated, “It was time to go to war.” I am very thankful no one lost their lives from the cowardly acts of this individual. I am very pleased these suspects are behind bars for we may never know what their next move may have been.