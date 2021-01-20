Three Men Arrested for Multiple Burglaries

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced today the arrest of three local men for multiple residential burglaries.

On January 16th, Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary on Jones Avenue in Panama City. Jewelry and money had been stolen. The homeowner reported finding three unknown men in his home, one hiding behind furniture in the living room. The suspects fled prior to the arrival of BCSO deputies, but one suspect was quickly apprehended nearby. This suspect was identified as Kameron Feaster, age 20, of Sherman Avenue, Panama City.

During an interview with investigators, Feaster admitted to the burglary and identified the others with him in the house as Traython Ross, age 18, of Minnesota Avenue, Lynn Haven, and Lamarcus Guilford, age 19, of Palo Alto Avenue, Panama City.

Feaster also admitted to another burglary on Johnson Avenue in Panama City. The three men had burglarized this home the same night, but hidden the electronics they took under a nearby abandoned trailer.

Deputies recovered the stolen items and returned them to the homeowner. Ross and Guilford were located on January 19, 2021, and arrested. Feaster, Ross, and Guilford were charged with multiple counts of burglary and grand theft and taken to the Bay County Jail.