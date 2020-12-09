Three charged in separate drug arrests

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Three subjects are facing felony following separate arrests made by deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

John Pumphrey

37-year-old John Pumphrey of Chipley was arrested following a traffic stop made Saturday, Nov. 28. Pumphrey, who had active warrants out of Jackson and Washington counties, advised deputies he had methamphetamine in his vehicle. Deputies located drug paraphernalia and a bag containing meth inside the vehicle. Pumphrey was arrested and is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

Gregory Skipper

53-year-old Gregory Skipper of Bonifay was arrested Monday, Nov. 30 after a brief pursuit that began on Highway 2 near the intersection of Highway 79 and ended near Main Street in Noma. Skipper, who disregarded a deputy’s emergency lights and sirens in an attempted traffic stop, was quickly apprehended and found to have a bag of methamphetamine on his person. Skipper is charged with possession of methamphetamine and fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

Curtis Corey

33-year-old Curtis Chad Corey of Ponce de Leon was arrested following a traffic stop made near the
intersection of Highway 81 and Highway 90 in Ponce de Leon on Friday, Dec. 4. A resulting search of the vehicle found Corey to be in possession of methamphetamine. Corey, who was on probation, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

