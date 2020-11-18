Suspicious vehicle report ends in arrest

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy was approached by a citizen around midnight Wednesday morning and advised of a suspicious vehicle around the Dunkin Donuts on Highway 71. As the deputy arrived to investigate the complaint, the vehicle was seen going towards the dead-end of Post Oak Lane where contact was made with the subject.

The individual identified himself as 58-year-old Donnie Batten. A check was conducted through NCIC/FCIC of Batten’s information which returned his license had been expired since January of 2016. Batten was unable to provide any explanation and excitedly told the deputy he was “going to jail again.”

Batten was charged with having a driver’s license expired for more than six months, placed under arrest, and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.