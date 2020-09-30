Suspects arrested in burglary

LYNN HAVEN — On September 23rd, 2020, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary at a residence on Fox Ridge Road in Lynn Haven.

The victims reported someone had entered into their residence, which was under construction, and stole tools belonging to the victim. A neighboring residence had surveillance cameras that captured the incident on video as well as video of the suspects in their vehicle in the same area during the same time of the day as the burglary but two days earlier.

Joshua Causby

Justin Davis

BCSO deputies were able to identify the vehicle used in the burglary and then locate it at 1105 E. Baldwin Rd. on September 23rd, 2020. Contact was made with the resident Joshua Glen Causby, 38. He was determined to be the owner of the vehicle captured on video, but was not one of the suspects. By speaking with Causby, deputies identified Justin Thomas Davis, 23, and Amanda Keim, 36, as the suspects in the surveillance footage seen committing the burglary in Causby’s vehicle at the residence on Fox Ridge Rd. While conducting this investigation, a large amount of power tools were observed inside of Causby’s residence.

Davis and Keim were located and admitted to committing the burglary on Fox Ridge Rd. Davis and Keim also admitted to being involved with Causby. They stated Causby arranged the theft of power tools from local Home Depot and Lowe’s stores. Davis and Keim were able to tell deputies the method in which the thefts were organized and committed.

Amanda Keim

While searching Causby’s residence, controlled substances were located in his possession. Causby was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Information on Causby’s involvement in the organized theft has been provided to the Panama City and Lynn Haven Police Departments for follow up on related cases.

Amanda Keim was charged with Burglary of an Unoccupied Dwelling and Grand Theft. Justin Davis was charged with Burglary of an Unoccupied Dwelling, Grand Theft, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

All three subjects were booked into the Bay County Jail.