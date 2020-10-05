Suspected drunk driver causes accident in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A sedan was traveling eastbound in the outside westbound lane on Interstate 10 approaching Mile Marker 70.

A tractor-trailer was traveling westbound in the outside lane on Interstate 10.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 26-year-old man from Bakersfield, Ca., noticed the sedan was traveling the wrong way on Interstate 10 approaching Mile Marker 70. V02 took evasive maneuvers to avoid it, however, the sedan continued to travel eastbound in the westbound lanes.

The tractor-trailer made a lane change at which time the sedan attempted to execute a lane change as well and the sedan’s front driver area collided with the tractor-trailer’s rear tandem axle area.

The driver of the sedan was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver of the sedan, , a 65-year-old man from Sebring, Fla., is suspected of DUI and charges are pending