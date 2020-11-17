Stolen vehicle leads deputies on high-speed chase

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Mary Esther man driving a suspected stolen car led Okaloosa Sheriff’s Office deputies on a high speed chase before being capture while hiding in bushes outside of a home on Hollywood Blvd.

An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputy spotted a car mating the description of one reported stolen on Highway 98 around 11 p.m. on Sunday and attempted to make contact. After a query of the license plate confirmed the vehicle as stolen the deputy followed the driver while calling for back-up. The deputy activated his siren and lights as the vehicle turned into Skylark Drive. 33-year-old Tramon Coward began accelerating through neighborhoods before getting back onto Highway 98 eastbound and reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour.

At the end of the pursuit, Coward jumped out of the car and began cutting through yards and jumping privacy fences. He was found trying to hide in bushes in front of a house on Hollywood Boulevard and then tased after refusing a deputy’s repeated commands to stop and put his hands behind his back.

A backpack in Coward’s possession contained powder cocaine, crack cocaine, and meth. Coward was already on probation for a previous charge of resisting without violence.

Coward is charged with fleeing and eluding with lights and sirens activated, driving with a suspended license, resisting an officer, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing.