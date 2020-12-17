Stolen car recovered, two arrested

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An off-duty Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted a stolen car driving through Crestview Wednesday and quickly communicated with officers for a traffic stop that led to two arrests.

The OCSO and Crestview Police Department worked together to apprehend the driver and passenger, and to recover the vehicle on an access road behind the Burger King in Crestview, near Interstate 10.

Brandon Pursley

Amber Barrow

The two suspects, 24-year-old Brandon Pursley of Crestview and 25-year-old Amber Barrow were detained safely and without injuries.

Crestview Police Department “K-9 Sonic” then alerted to the odor of controlled substances in the Corvette.

A search turned up methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Pursley and Borrow are charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. Pursley faces an additional charge of driving with a revoked driver’s license-habitual offender.