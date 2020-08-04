Sneads PD: Man arrested after trying to flee from officers

On 08/03/2020 an officer with the Sneads Police Department observed a vehicle traveling on Old Spanish Trail with no license plate displayed on the vehicle.

While attempting to catch up to the vehicle, the driver began making several evasive maneuvers in attempt to flee from the officer. The vehicle then pulled into a residence when the driver exited trying to go inside the home. The driver was ordered to stop and identified as Shanalee Couch. After a check with dispatch it was determined that Couch had a suspended license.

During a probable cause search of the vehicle officers located multiple items used for drug paraphernalia, an amount of Methamphetamine, and controlled substance medication with no prescription. Couch was arrested and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.

Arrested: Shanalee Couch, W/F, 35yoa, Blountstown FL

Charges: Driving while license suspended knowingly, Possession of a controlled substance without prescription(2 Counts), Possession of Methamphetamine