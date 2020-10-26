Shooting suspect found in Marianna

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — During the early morning hours of October 23, 2020, officers with the Marianna Police Department were informed of a suspect in a shooting in Bay County, Florida, being within the Marianna city limits.

Officers were provided a description of the vehicle the suspect was believed to be driving. In addition to this information, the officers were provided with a probable location of the suspect. The location provided was in the area of the Purple Tire Shop located on Milton Ave.

Officers were able to observe the area and locate a vehicle in front of the Purple Tire Shop.

Officers were also able to observe a possible suspect leaving the business and then returning a short time thereafter. Officers performed a traffic stop on the vehicle as it pulled back into the closed business. Contact was made with the driver of the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle became uncooperative with the officer’s requests and would not produce identification and then attempted to elude officers by fleeing into the closed business and attempting to close the door behind him.

Officers were able to enter the building where a brief struggle ensued. Once the subject was brought under control, he was taken into custody and a 9mm pistol was recovered from his person.

The subject was then identified as being Jaramine Jarome McKinnie of Marianna. Officers then ensured the security of the building and while doing so were able to observe 12-gauge shotgun and numerous ecstasy pills in plain view.

Later a search warrant was executed at this address which resulted in the recovery of a quantity of Alpha PvP along with numerous rounds of live ammunition.

During the course of this investigation a second possible location of a suspect wanted out of Bay County was provided to Officers of the Marianna Police Department. Officers were able to go to this location where they were able to make contact with the suspect matching the physical description they had been provided.

Upon contact, the suspect attempted to exit the parking lot in a motor vehicle in an attempt to elude officers. After removing the suspect from the vehicle, he was identified as Ivory De Andre Broxton Jackson of Panama City, Florida. During the course of a search of his person, a 22 caliber semi-automatic handgun was recovered. Jackson was then taken into custody.

Jaramine Jarome McKinnie was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance on the charges of Possession Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of a Concealed Weapon, Violation of State Probation, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Illegal Narcotics (Ecstasy), Possession of a Narcotics (Alpha PvP), and Resisting an Officer Without Violence.

Ivory De Andre Broxton Jackson was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance on the charges of Possession Firearm by Convicted Felon, Driving with License Suspended Canceled and/or Revoked with Knowledge. and Resisting an Officer Without Violence.