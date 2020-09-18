Seven arrested in Gulf County for multiple drug charges

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A drug search warrant resulted in seven different arrests in Wewahitchka on September 17.

According to the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office, they found fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, controlled substances and additional drug paraphernalia in the home.

Jonathan Barweick, 55, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Raegan Davis, 19, is charged with five counts of new legend drug without prescription, possession of methamphetamine, controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia.

Cody Dubray, 20, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, and tampering with evidence.

Taylor Green, 32, is charged with trafficking fentanyl, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and keeping and maintaining a public nuisance house.

Melissa Monk, 34, possession of methamphetamine, heroin, and drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Yakkey, 26, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

All individuals were transported to the Gulf County Detention Facility and held for first appearance.

Members of the North Star Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force assisted with the search warrant.