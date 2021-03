LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The suspect of a deadly shooting in Liberty County is now facing more charges.

Sheriff’s deputies there said Traves Cortex Gilyard is now charged with second-degree murder, in addition to his current charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Authorities said they received a call about the shooting just before 10 a.m. last Thursday in Bristol just south of Torreya State Park.

When deputies arrived, they determined the victim had already died of a gunshot wound.