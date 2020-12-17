Search warrant nets three arrests

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A search warrant served by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday resulted in three arrests.

HCSO investigators executed the warrant on the residence of 58-year-old James Corbitt, Jr. Corbitt was detained, as well as another subject present in the home identified as 30-year-old Charles Eldridge of Bonifay.

Investigators searched the home, locating drug paraphernalia, as well as baggies containing methamphetamine.

A third subject, identified as 30-year-old Samuel Whittington of Sneads, was located sleeping in a vehicle in the front yard. A used meth pipe was located in the door next to Whittington.

Corbitt and Eldridge were arrested and are charged with possession of methamphetamine. Whittington is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.