Search warrant leads to drug charges; four arrested

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla (WMBB) – The Washington County Drug task Force made four arrests after executing a search warrant at a residence on Corbin Rd. yesterday.

Just after 1 p.m. January 24th, Task Force Investigators from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Chipley Police Department executed a warrant in connection to a narcotics investigation.

Upon securing the residence, Investigators conducted a search of the residence and revealed evidence of methamphetamine being manufactured, syringes empty and containing methamphetamine and prescription pills identified as a controlled substance known as morphine.

Arrests made resulting from the investigation were 45-year-old, Steven Wayne Baxter of Cottondale, FL. Baxter was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Baxter also had a warrant for a sex offender registration violation.

Also arrested were occupants of the home, 39-year-old, Hailey Nicole Watson, 42-year-old, Cynthia Gayle Kieser both of Cottondale, FL and 42-year-old, Robert Lynn Worthington of Chipley, FL.

Watson and Kieser were charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Worthington was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. All were booked into the Washington County Jail.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact us anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.