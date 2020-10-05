Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Search warrant leads to arrest

Crime News Release
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant Friday in refrence to drug activity in Bonifay.

Upon arriving, invesitgators made contact with the occupant, 38-year-old Antwain Wright, who had active warrants for the sale of ecstasy. Wright was cooperative and detained without incident.

While conducting the search warrant, investigators located a large bag containing unknown pills. They also located marijuana and drug paraphenalia, including a grinder and a set of digital scales.

Wright was arrested on teh existing warrants and further charged with possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphenalia.

