Search warrant leads to 3 arrests

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — On February 8, 2021, the Springfield Police Department, with the assistance of the Panama City Police Department and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, conducted a search warrant on a residence in the 3500 block of E 2nd Court.

41-year old Adrian Tyrone McCray was arrested for trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of a new legend drug (Viagra), possession of hydromorphone, possession of paraphernalia, and keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity.

38-year old Gerald Jermine Hughes was arrested for possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, tampering with evidence, and resisting an officer without violence.

19-year old Ivy Rose Koenig was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and providing a false name to law enforcement.

The Springfield Police Department would like to thank the Panama City Police Department and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration for their support in this operation.

Anyone with information in reference to narcotics activity within the City of Springfield are encouraged to contact Sergeant Robert Gay or Investigator Steven Anders at (850) 872-7545. You may also call or text the Springfield Police Department Tips Line at (850) 872-8880. Anonymous tips may be submitted to CrimeStoppers at (850) 785-TIPS.