SCAM ALERT: Gulf Power phone scam

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has issued a scam alert today concerning a phone scam involving Gulf Power.

Reports have been made to the BCSO that Bay County residents are receiving phone calls claiming to be from Gulf Power. The caller promises a 30% discount in future Gulf Power bills for the intended victim, if they only pay a fee upfront.

The victim is given a number to call to pay the fee.

The BCSO has reached out to Gulf Power and they have confirmed they are not offering any discounts on services and these calls are scams.

If you have received one of these calls you are being asked to report it to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 747-4700.