Routine compliance check leads to arrest

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — While conducting routine compliance checks in January of this year, the Sex Offender Compliance Division of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office discovered that registered sex offender Christopher Blanchard had failed to disclose information during his previous registrations.

These disclosures are mandatory by statute and mainly deal with addresses where he stayed occasionally, vehicles he owned, and his employment status.

On January 12th, 2021 a warrant was obtained for the arrest of Mr. Blanchard. His case was then submitted to the U.S. Marshal Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force for assistance.

Blanchard was located and arrested in Washington County and extradited back to Jackson County to await first appearance. Christopher Blanchard, 36 of Marianna, was charged with two counts of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.