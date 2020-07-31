Pensacola man pleads guilty to possessing firearms at Veterans Affairs facility

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WMBB) – United States Attorney Lawrence Keefe, of the Northern District

of Florida, yesterday announced that Pensacola resident Howell E. Camp, 58, pled guilty to

carrying a concealed firearm and possession of firearms on federal property, stemming from a

May 6 incident at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Joint Ambulatory Care Clinic in

Pensacola. Camp admitted that he illegally possessed a 5.56-millimeter Del-Ton Incorporated

rifle and a 9 millimeter Smith & Wesson pistol while at the federal facility.

Camp admitted that he became agitated while waiting for a prescription to be filled by the clinic,

and left the federal facility to retrieve multiple firearms from his residence. When he returned,

Camp approached the clinic doors armed with his rifle, which was loaded with 20 rounds,

including one in the chamber. He was stopped at gunpoint by Veterans Affairs Police officers

and taken into custody. The officers found a concealed Smith & Wesson pistol in Camp’s

waistband.

“Tragedy was averted thanks to the diligence and professionalism of the VA Police officers on

duty that day,” said U.S. Attorney Keefe. “We and our law enforcement partners are deeply

committed to stopping gun violence and protecting federal facilities and the people who work

and visit them. Veterans clinics are there to serve the brave men and women who have given so

much to serve our nation, and those officers were truly heroes that day.”

Assistant United States Attorney David L. Goldberg is prosecuting the case following a joint

investigation by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs Office of the Inspector

General (VA OIG) joined by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Florida Department of

Law Enforcement (FDLE).