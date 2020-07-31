Pensacola man pleads guilty to possessing firearms at Veterans Affairs facility

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WMBB) – United States Attorney Lawrence Keefe, of the Northern District
of Florida, yesterday announced that Pensacola resident Howell E. Camp, 58, pled guilty to
carrying a concealed firearm and possession of firearms on federal property, stemming from a
May 6 incident at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Joint Ambulatory Care Clinic in
Pensacola. Camp admitted that he illegally possessed a 5.56-millimeter Del-Ton Incorporated
rifle and a 9 millimeter Smith & Wesson pistol while at the federal facility.
Camp admitted that he became agitated while waiting for a prescription to be filled by the clinic,
and left the federal facility to retrieve multiple firearms from his residence. When he returned,
Camp approached the clinic doors armed with his rifle, which was loaded with 20 rounds,
including one in the chamber. He was stopped at gunpoint by Veterans Affairs Police officers
and taken into custody. The officers found a concealed Smith & Wesson pistol in Camp’s
waistband.
“Tragedy was averted thanks to the diligence and professionalism of the VA Police officers on
duty that day,” said U.S. Attorney Keefe. “We and our law enforcement partners are deeply
committed to stopping gun violence and protecting federal facilities and the people who work
and visit them. Veterans clinics are there to serve the brave men and women who have given so
much to serve our nation, and those officers were truly heroes that day.”
Assistant United States Attorney David L. Goldberg is prosecuting the case following a joint
investigation by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs Office of the Inspector
General (VA OIG) joined by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Florida Department of
Law Enforcement (FDLE).