Pensacola man arrested for his alleged role in the riot and siege at the U.S. Capitol

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol in Washington. As rioters converged on the U.S. Capitol building, the grounds normally hailed as the seat of American democracy became a melting pot of extremist groups. Militia members, white supremacists, paramilitary organizations and fervent supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stood shoulder to shoulder, unified in rage. Experts say years of increasing partisanship and a growing fascination of paramilitary groups combined with the coronavirus pandemic to create a conveyor belt of radicalization. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

The Jacksonville Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced today that Jesus

D. Rivera, 37, of Pensacola, Florida, was taken into custody at his residence this morning for his

alleged role in the riot and siege at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Rivera is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds

without lawful authority; knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official

functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; engaging in disorderly or

disruptive conduct on capitol buildings or grounds; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in

the Capitol buildings. His initial appearance will be today at 3:00pm CST before Chief United

States Magistrate Judge Elizabeth M. Timothy, at the U.S. Courthouse in Pensacola.

Rivera’s case will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. For

consistency of information, any additional information related to this case will be provided by

that office.

The complaint and statement of facts for Rivera’s case can be found at the DOJ’s website for all

publicly releasable information about defendants charged with crimes related to the siege at the

U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The site lists the names of defendants and the current charges

they face, their residency (when available), and links to any press releases and unsealed charging

documents. The website is:

https://www.justice.gov/opa/investigations-regarding-violence-capitol

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida continues to work closely with all

federal, state and local partners to identify and prosecute any individuals from this district who

participated in unlawful activity during the riot and siege at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Anyone with information about individuals who incited, promoted, or committed violence of any

kind during the siege of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI,

or submit photos or video to fbi.gov/USCapitol.