Pensacola man arrested for his alleged role in the riot and siege at the U.S. Capitol

The Jacksonville Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced today that Jesus
D. Rivera, 37, of Pensacola, Florida, was taken into custody at his residence this morning for his
alleged role in the riot and siege at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Rivera is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds
without lawful authority; knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official
functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; engaging in disorderly or
disruptive conduct on capitol buildings or grounds; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in
the Capitol buildings. His initial appearance will be today at 3:00pm CST before Chief United
States Magistrate Judge Elizabeth M. Timothy, at the U.S. Courthouse in Pensacola.
Rivera’s case will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. For
consistency of information, any additional information related to this case will be provided by
that office.
The complaint and statement of facts for Rivera’s case can be found at the DOJ’s website for all
publicly releasable information about defendants charged with crimes related to the siege at the
U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The site lists the names of defendants and the current charges
they face, their residency (when available), and links to any press releases and unsealed charging
documents. The website is:
https://www.justice.gov/opa/investigations-regarding-violence-capitol
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida continues to work closely with all
federal, state and local partners to identify and prosecute any individuals from this district who
participated in unlawful activity during the riot and siege at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Anyone with information about individuals who incited, promoted, or committed violence of any
kind during the siege of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI,
or submit photos or video to fbi.gov/USCapitol.