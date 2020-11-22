Pedestrian struck by car near Sunbird Condo

PANAMA CITY, BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A man was taken to Bay Medical for life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car early Sunday morning.

According to the Panama City Beach Police, a white car was traveling down Thomas Drive when it hit Brandon Overstreet of North Carlina.

Overstreet was crossing South Thomas Drive from the South shoulder when he was struck by the vehicle, officers said.

Overstreet sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Panama City and is listed in critical condition, officers said.

This case is being investigated by the Traffic Homicide Unit, officers said.

