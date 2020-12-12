PCPD searching for suspect charged with battery

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police are on the lookout for a suspect who fled on foot after officers say they were called out to a woman screaming for help.

Police say Timothy Wayne Collins fled the scene on Thursday before they arrived. They say he went in an unknown direction and authorities are unsure of the type of clothes he was wearing.

Collins is charged with aggravated battery, sexual battery, false imprisonment and depriving a victim of using 911.

Officers describe him as being a white male, 5′ 8″ with brown hair and blue eyes.

He has a tattoo of a cross on his upper right arm and another tattoo on his left ring finger.

If you see Collins, call Panama City Police or Crime Stoppers at (850) 785-TIPS.