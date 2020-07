The Panama City Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a theft

suspect.

On 7/11/2020, the male in the photograph below stole an Apple laptop from Best Buy,

located at 1000 E 23rd St, Panama City, FL.

Anyone having information in reference to this case is urged to contact the Panama City Police Department, 850-872-3100, or you can report your tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.