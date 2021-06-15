PCPD: Burglary suspect caught after foot chase

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — A man allegedly trying to steal copper wire was captured and charged with grand theft, the Panama City Police Department said on Tuesday.

On June 4, PCPD responded to a call to a construction site in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue where copper wire had been taken.

William Coley, 52, was identified by investigators as the suspect and had a warrant issued for his arrest.

After locating Coley on June 15, officers were able to capture Coley after a short foot chase.

Coley was charge with burglary of an unoccupied structure with damage exceeding $1,000, dealing in stolen property, grand theft of a construction site, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest without violence.

Coley has four outstanding warrants with the Springfield Police Department. He was booked into the Bay County Jail, and additional charges could be pending, according to authorities.

Anyone having information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from iOS or Google Play stores.