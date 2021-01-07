Panama City Police investigating burglary, stolen vehicle

Crime News Release
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Detectives and crime scene investigators are investigating a burglary and stolen vechile incident that occurred Tuesday evening.

According to a release from the Panama City Police Department, a suspect entered Meyers Electric LLC while they were closed, causing damage and stealing items from the business. Upon leaving the business at approximately 1:30 a.m. early Wednesday morning, the suspect stole a company work van off the property. The van was later found abandoned around 4:30 a.m.

The suspect is described as a medium build white male, approximately 5’8″-6’0″ call. The Panama City Police Department is asking anyone with information on this case to come forward.

