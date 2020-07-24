Panama City man charged with attacking a pregnant woman with a bat

On 7-23-20, through investigative techniques, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal Service Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, developed information that wanted fugitive Ronnie Earl Bass was staying at the Microtel Inn near Marianna.

Surveillance was established and confirmation was made that Bass was present at the motel. As Officers descended on the 3rd floor room, Bass was spotted, attempting to make his way to the stairwell. He was taken into custody without incident.

His warrant was for Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon. The warrant indicates that Bass was charged with this crime after he reportedly struck a pregnant female with a baseball bat.

Task Force members from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, the Blountstown Police Department, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office participated in the apprehension. He was lodged in the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.