PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach man is accused of molesting a child.

Investigators with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office wrote in an arrest affidavit that the victim, who is now 12, told them Selbin Eduardo Velasequez-Fonseca molested her when she was 7.

She described it as feeling like, “the worst thing ever.” Deputies said other witnesses heard the victim disclose that she had been molested by Velasequez-Fonseca.

He is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation.