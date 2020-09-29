Panama City Beach man arrested with hundreds of child porn images and videos on phone

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach man has been arrested by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office after hundreds of images and videos of child pornography were found on his phone.

BCSO received a cyber tip on July 19 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children relaying information about a video of child pornography that was posted on social media. After an investigation, the social media was determined to belong to Nicholas Stover of Panama City Beach.

Contact was made with Stover on September 18 and hew as taken into custody. Upon questioning, Stover admitted to possessing the video specified in the cyber tip and was charged with possession of child pornography. At the time of Stover’s arrest, a search warrant was served on his two cell phones. Investigators discovered hundreds of images and videos of child pornography.

Nicholas Stover, age 27, was charged on September 28 with additional counts of possession of child pornography.