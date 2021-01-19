Over a pound of meth seized during arrest

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division seized over a pound of crystal methamphetamine on a recent traffic stop and arrested two.

On Sunday, January 17th, 2021, investigators with SID made a traffic stop on Panama City Beach on a vehicle driven by Ramona A. Simpson. During the traffic stop, a drug detection K9 alerted to the presence of drugs within the car.

When investigators searched the vehicle, they found approximately 1.1 pounds of crystal methamphetamine. The crystal meth was packaged in individual one-ounce quantities. Investigators also seized $1,214 in US currency.

Danny K Simpson was a passenger in the vehicle and was found to have an outstanding warrant. It was later discovered that Ramona Simpson also had an outstanding warrant from Tennessee.

Ramona A Simpson, age 53, of Allison Avenue, Panama City Beach, was arrested and booked on trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and is being held on an outstanding warrant out of Tennessee. Danny Simpson, age 57, also of Allison Avenue, Panama City Beach, was held on an outstanding warrant out of Florida.