LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — On February 19 the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the Florida Highway Patrol and the North Star Drug Task Force conducted Operation Trident.

Operation Trident was a multi-jurisdictional effort to enforce traffic safety laws, deter impaired drivers, and intercept illegal drug activity.

The operation produced 108 traffic stops and numerous misdemeanor and felony drug arrests.