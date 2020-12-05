Open fire erupts at deceased teen’s memorial

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person was injured in a shooting that occurred while many people were attending a memorial to honor a deceased teen.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Ofice, a fight broke out at 8:30 p.m. on Friday at a building off Racetrack Road near Fort Walton Beach.

When deputies arrived, they found multiple people and cars fleeing in multiple directions, as well as numerous shell casings in the parking lot, deputies said.

According to deputies, there was one victim, a 20-year-old woman who was shot in the leg. She was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center and told OCSO deputies she did not want to pursue charges.

The investigation is ongoing and the OCSO is encouraging anyone with imformation to come forward.

If you would like to report information on this case, you can contact the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-651-TIPS.

