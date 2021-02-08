One injured after multi-state pursuit

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A pursuit resulted in one injury Monday, February 8, after a subject attempted first to avoid a traffic stop and then a set of spike strips.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Millers Crossroads. Dispatch alerted the deputy the vehicle had been stolen in Bonifay earlier that day.

The subject fled from the deputy, crossing into Alabama.

Michael Conway

The chase ended In the area of County Road 61 and 167, south of Hartford when he attempted to evade a spike strip deployment, causing the car to leave the roadway and overturn, coming to rest upside down.

The subject, identified as 29-year-old Michael Conway, was transported to an area hospital by Hartford Rescue with non-life-threatening injuries. Conway has an active warrant for murder out of Montgomery, Alabama.

Sheriff John Tate would like to thank the Hartford Police Department, Hartford Rescue, and Alabama Highway Patrol for their assistance.