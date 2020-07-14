One in custody after pursuit

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Hillsborough County man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a chase that topped speeds of 120 mph on Friday, July 10.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Highway 81 in the Prosperity Community shortly after 8 p.m. The driver, later identified as 25-year-old Travon Romille Jackson, disregarded the deputy’s emergency lights, instead continuing north on 81 into Alabama and driving in a reckless manner.

Jackson lost control of his car, striking another vehicle in the side and then driving into a ditch and through a fence before stopping the car and attempting to flee on foot.

Jackson, who was found to be in possession of a handgun without a permit, was quickly taken into custody with the assistance of the Samson Police Department and the Alabama Highway Patrol and transported to the Geneva County Jail.

He is facing charges in both counties, including in Holmes County: fleeing and eluding, driving without a valid license, and reckless driving.

Sheriff Tate would like to thank the Samson Police Department for their assistance.