One charged with grand theft

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Holmes County Sheriff’s Office investigators have charged an area man in connection to the theft of a vehicle from a Jensen Lane residence.

A deputy responded to the incident on August 20th when the victim advised a Jeep had been stolen from his property. The Jeep was recovered at an Esker Martin Road residence the next day and returned to the owner.

Investigators determined the Jeep had been taken by 36-year-old Casey Epley, who had it towed to the property where it was later recovered, telling the home’s residents he had paid for it.

Epley, who was in custody at the Holmes County Jail on unrelated charges, is charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle.